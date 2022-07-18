.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Traditional Council of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, has announced the passage of the monarch of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Sir Emmanuel Okumagba, Okumagba II, the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

Speaking at the palace, yesterday, the Otota of the kingdom, Brigadier-General Gold Eburu (retd), also declared a mourning period in the entire kingdom until after the rites of passage which he said would be disclosed later.

He said during the mourning period no marriage, funeral ceremony and related events would hold across the entire kingdom.

“On behalf of members of Okere Urhobo Kingdom chiefs and the entire people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, the good people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, in Warri South LGA, Delta State announce that HRM Sir Okumagba, Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, has travelled.

“Details of the final rites of passage would be announced later.