By Nwafor Sunday

The Lagos state Task Force has stormed the Apapa expressway to put a stop to the activities of the commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada in the area.

This is coming four days after Vanguard had reported how Okada riders defied the order of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu had in May imposed a ban on Okada from operating in six local government areas namely: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere. The total ban order extended to all the LCDAs under the listed councils.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the Governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

However, when visited our Correspondent was astonished as to the activities of riders at the Apapa expressway in conjunction with truck drivers.

The expressway was totally blocked by riders who were dragging roads with big and mini buses.

It would be recalled that on the 15th of June, 2022, the state government inaugurated an Anti-Okada Squad to join the police in enforcing the ban on motorcycles.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the ban was in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law 2, 2018.

The commissioner said at the inaugural ceremony, that the Special Anti-Okada Squad would be reporting to the police.

“Individuals arrested ( riders and passengers) will be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018,” Oladeinde said.

However, after the inauguration of the Special Anti-Okada Squad, commercial motorcyclists continued their activities at the Apapa expressway.

In other to stop them, the Lagos state governor, Monday sent Task Force to enforce the order of the governor.

As at the time of filling this report, the Okada riders are seen clashing with Task Force at Mile 2 Apapa expressway.