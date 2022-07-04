By James Ogunnaike

THE annual Ojude-Oba festival will, on July 11, return to center stage, after two years of its suspension, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19, that ravaged the world in 2020.

Addressing newsmen, the Coordinator of the festival, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, stated that the Ojude Oba festival is not only for merry making or display of exquisite fabrics, but also a veritable platform to reunite with family members, associates, and rally support for self-help projects that are geared towards developing Ijebuland.

Yusuf also declared that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is the special guest honour for this year festival, adding that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Aliko Dangote, among other eminent Nigerians, will grace the cultural festival.

To add colour to the annual festival, telecommunication provider, Globacom, has announced a special package to support the uniqueness of the festival and make it another memorable experience of a lifetime.

Ogun State Regional Manager of the telecommunication giant, Mr. Ikenna Aguwuom, announced at the palace of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Kayode Sikiru Adetona, that to win any of these mouthwatering prizes, a new Glo subscriber will be required to activate a Glo sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before July 8, to qualify for the draws.

He disclosed further that those who miss this pre-event raffle window can simply spend N5,000, or more, at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

Aguwuom stated that during this annual festival, winners of the best dressed age-grade (regberegbe) in both male and female categories, will go home with N500,000, while their runners-up will receive N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

Aguwuom stated that the telecom giant will cap the festival with an evening of music fiesta, where Fuji superstar, Akande Abass Obesere, and Tope Makanaki, will thrill the audience.

This, he said, would be done alongside beauty pageant where one of the beautiful Ijebu-born ladies would be crowned ‘Miss Ojude Oba 2022’.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner for Tourism, Dr Oluwatoyin Taiwo, said that the present administration in the state would continue to support efforts at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the people of the state.