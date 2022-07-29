By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government, yesterday, said it has enacted a law, which has empowered it to demolish any house providing haven to cultists.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said this, while speaking at the 90th birthday celebration of Teslim Dawodu, held in Sagamu.

He said: “I have signed a law, and that law now empowers me to demolish any house where a cultist is caught.

“Sagamu has had its peculiar problems and we are on top of it. We are deploying all the resources to ensure that we stay on top of the security situation in Sagamu.

“It is very unfortunate that the capital of Remoland is the place where we begin to have issues with cultists. And you know, traditionally, cultists were usually found in the tertiary institutions, but, these days, you will find out that cultists are now your mechanic, vulcanizer, and bricklayer and when you even ask them why they are involved, they don’t even understand.”

Abiodun, however, warned property owners in the state to ensure they have the data of their respective tenants.

He said: “It is very simple, we want our landlords to now do what we call KYC, which means that you should know your tenants before you give them your house. This is because if we should catch anyone who is involved in cultism and lives in your house, we will demolish such a house.”

