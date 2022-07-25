The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over an error in its list of governorship candidates in the state.

NNPP on Sunday appealed to the commission to investigate the matter, noting that Hon. Olujobi Fayoyin was the candidate elected for the party.

Oginni Olaposi Sunday, Ogun NNPP Chairman, in a letter addressed to INEC Chairman Mamood Yakubu, described the impostor as one who never participated in the primary election won by Fayoyin.

Read the letter bellow:

Mr. Mamood Yakub,

Chairman,

Independent Electoral Commission,(INEC)

Abuja.

PETITION: ERROR OF IMPOSTOR AS OGUN STATE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE OF NEW NIGERIA PEOPLE’S PARTY.

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party was rudely shocked to discover that a strange name surfaced in replacement of Hon. Olujobi Fayoyin who participated in the Governorship Primary of Ogun State Chapter of New Nigeria People’s Party witnessed by INEC in the full glare of the Press and delegates from 236 wards of Ogun State.

The Governorship Primary was conducted in a free and peaceful environment of the state Secretariat to produce Hon. Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin as the Governorship Candidate of the Party

Recognizing the fact that in the face of Law and by Electoral Act, an impostor who never show up on the day of primary talk less of participation cannot become Ogun State NNPP’S GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE.

The appearance of the impostors name on the INEC list of Ogun State Gubernatorial Candidate is a FRAUD and Criminal act that must be investigated.

The era of executive lawlessness of imposition has gone forever in Nigeria’s political history therefore, we are calling on the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to use his good office to investigate the issues of errors and anomalies of usurper of the governorship candidacy of Ogun State and urgent remedy for the return of the authentic name of Hon Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin as the Ogun State Gubernatorial Candidate within a record time.

We’re looking forward to the immediate correction of this error of impostor through the intervention of your good and highly exalted office.

Thanks Sincerely for your Cooperation.