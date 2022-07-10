By Ishola Balogun

The Ogun state League of Imams and Alfas also known as Ogun Rabbitah has lamented the deteriorating security, education and socio-economic issues, calling on government and leaders at all levels to be proactive and formulate policies to navigate through to a desired state of peace and harmony.

The League led by Shaykh Dhikrullahi Afe-Babalola expressed it’s displeasure on insecurity, level of poverty, education, corruption and 2023 election process.

According to the group: “The unfortunate killings, kidnapping, banditry, and other acts of terrorism perpetrated were indisputably by humans who live and interact within the vulnerable communities.

“They move in groups and convoys as if they are invisible, despite the fact that they as well have families and relatives. They did not only attack civilians, but most unfortunately security bases and infrastructures without any consequence.”

The group advised government to demonstrate genuine capacity and readiness to secure the lives and properties of the citizens.

“Nigerians are obviously tired of the usual political promises by politicians and security chiefs to fish-out perpetrators of crimes after many lives and properties were lost, but rather desire an overhauled security architecture which would detect criminals and apprehend such before committing crimes.

“The nation’s military and security outfits that had received laurels and encomiums in many international engagements are not expected to be intimidated in quenching local and internal aggression.

The group noted that with necessary motivations, support and proper equipment of the security personnel, there would be improved security situation.

The League condemned in strong terms the Owo killings, the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, banditry, cultists mayhem and other related criminal activities in the country.

It also expressed displeasure to the protracted ASUU/FG impasse, saying government allowed what was meant to be a warning strike to become an indefinite strike in the University system, adding that incessant strike actions have rendered the teeming youth in the country grossly incapacitated, unskilled and lazy.

“The Federal and State governments should show genuine interest to change the ugly narratives in the nation’s university system. “Governments should honour all contractual agreements without further delay and lead the way towards revitalising the University education in the country and repositioning it to its rightful status.

The Rabbittah also lamented the poverty level in the country, which it attributed to unfriendly economic policies of the government and a deliberate attempt by political leaders in the country to impoverish the populace for ease of political exploits and manipulations.

“There is virtually nothing an ordinary Nigerian is enjoying as a citizen of the country. No doubt everyone wants to be a politician because that is the only lucrative venture in the country at present. Every evil doer including ritual killers, bandits, kidnappers, fraudsters, and others had seen their evil acts as a means to acquire resources to graduate into politics where they have unlimited access to loathe the commonwealth of the people.”

It urged government to create enabling environment where ordinary citizens could make legitimate earnings, adding that Nigerian youth are not naturally lazy, but the system has disorientated them.

On corruption, the group said Nigerians are wickedly corrupt adding that: ‘… recent happenings point to the direction that we are indeed wickedly corrupt! Recent revelations, including that of the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and those of the convicted former governors that were mysteriously pardoned are all indices of the level of corruption in the country.

The League called on government take the fight against corruption further beyond mere cliché, propaganda or tool for political settlement to an active one that bears element of deterrent where convicted corrupt public officers were given maximum punishment without any option of fine or political pardon.

The League, however, prayed for divine wisdom to properly direct leaders at various levels, urging Nigerians not to relent in supporting governments through fervent prayers for divine intervention.