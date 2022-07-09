.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former lawmaker and Allied People’s Movement, APM gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade has restated his motivation for joining forces with the candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party, PDP, Ladi Adebutu.

In a statement by his media office on Friday, Akinlade stressed that his decision to run with Adebutu was informed by his resolve to change the cause of trajectory of Ogun state in 2023.

He said, “The way we find ourselves in Ogun State, the next administration in Ogun State means that every sensible indigene of this state must be able to make sacrifice , must be ready to do whatever it takes to change the course of the trajectory in Ogun State come 2023.

“I must confess that this decision is not taken easily. I want you to know that it might not be the most popular decision to take, but I believe it is absolutely necessary,” he added.

Akinlade assured Adebutu of his unalloyed support and commitment to his victory in Ogun State in 2023.

He said, “In 2019 my brother of this great Party, PDP stood by me and it reflected in the result of that election. We all know what happened, but Alhamdulillah, we are here today.

“Today I am here not only to reciprocate but to say a big thank you for the confidence you gave me in 2019 and to assure you that we will do everything we can, to make sure that this party becomes victorious come 2023,” he added.

Akinlade noted that it was expedient for him to reciprocate the gesture he received Adebutu and his loyalists, who had supported his governorship bid in 2019.

He said, “Your efforts in 2019 arepp acknowledged and I stand on my convictions that our party – PDP will win the next general elections in Ogun State. My coming to PDP is for the development of Ogun State and to bring back peace to the state.

“We must make sacrifice for the betterment of our state. I will stand by you, I will stand behind you and I will stand with you and together, we will win Ogun State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adebutu and the PDP state working executive led by Hon. Sikirulah Ogundele that Akinlade and his loyalists will not be disappointed for joining the party.