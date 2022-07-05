By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of Nigerian Correctional Service has denied a rumour making the rounds that one of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady alleged to have been murdered for ritual purposes in Abeokuta in January, 2022 and remanded in its custody is dead.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Victor Oyeleke made the disclosure in a statement issued on behalf of the Controller of Correctional Service, Ogun State command, Mr Alimi Abdul-Rasheed, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

The command stated that the three suspects in its custody are hale and hearty, adding that report of the death of one of them is untrue.

The statement partly read; “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command has been drawn to an online media and radio programme reports that one of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady alleged to have been murdered for ritual purposes in Abeokuta, Ogun State in January 2022 and remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command is dead”.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service Ogun State Command has deemed it necessary to refute the reports as it is not true”.

“To set the records straight, the command wishes to state that three of the suspects presently in our custody are hale and hearty”.

“Recall that four of them, Waris Oladeinde, Balogun Mustakeem, Abdulgafar Lukman and Majekodunmi Soliudeen were remanded in custody by a competent court of jurisdiction on 3rd February, 2022. Waris Oladeinde was released by the court on 14th March 2022, while the other three are still remanded in custody by the order of the court”.

“While the Command appreciates the efforts of the media groups who called to verify the information, admonished other media organisations to verify their information from official quarters before going to press so as not to misinform the public and generate unnecessary tension.”

The Command called on the general public to disregard the fake reports and affirmed that “it is determined to meet its mandates in the areas of the safe and humane custody of offenders as well as their rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration back to the society.”