The Ogun government has announced its approval of the appointments of new traditional rulers and high chiefs to fill the vacant stools and chieftaincy positions in the state.

In a statement Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin released on Wednesday, the government said, its decision was taken at a meeting of the state Executive Committee held on Monday evening in Abeokuta.

Somorin disclosed that Prince Saka Matemilola is now the new Olowu of Owu in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state, former Bauchi State Military Administrator, Chief Rasheed Adisa Raji as Asipa Egba and the incumbent Chairman of Agege Local Government area of Lagos State, Chief Ganiyu Kolawole Egunjobi, as the Otun Egba.

Others are, Prince Oluwaseyi Rotimi Mulero as Aboro of Ibese in Yewa North LG, Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu Local Government Area, Prince Ademola Eletu is the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in Ikenne Local Government Area.

He added that the chieftaincy title of the Oniboro of Iboro in Yewa North Local Government Area has been changed to Aboro of Iboro.

The Olowu of Owu stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu in December 2021.

Egunjobi is the incumbent and two-time Chairman of Agege Council area, and holds the chieftaincy titles: Akinrogun of Ikija, Aare-Onibon of Ilugun and Oke-Ona, and Aare-Ona Kakanfo of Ago-Odo.

He succeeded Nigeria’s first minister for health and founder of St Nicholas Hospital, late Dr Moses Majekodumi, who was the 9th Otun Egba.