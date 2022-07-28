By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government, yesterday, approved the appointment of Prince Saka Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state, and 10 others, to fill the vacant stools across the state.

The state government equally announced the approval of some persons into vacant chieftaincy positions, while approval was also granted for the change of a chieftaincy title.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the decision for the approvals was taken during the State Executive Committee meeting held on Monday evening.

Other vacant stools filled with the approval are Prince Oluwaseyi Mulero as the Aboro of Ibese, Yewa North LG, while Prince Rufai Adeyalu was approved as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu Local Government Area.

Prince Ademola Eletu is the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile is the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in Ikenne Local Government Area.

Approvals were given for the chieftaincy declaration of the Onikooko of Kooko Ebiye in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and the Olu of Ajura in Obafemi-Owode Local Government.