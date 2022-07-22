By Peter Okutu

The AnyiChuks GrassRoot Organization of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi, in Ebonyi State, Thursday stressed that Sen. Obinna Ogba lacked the locus to parade himself as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the Federal High Court ruling of 19th July, 2022, in Abakaliki.

The ruling nullified the primaries conducted on 4th and 5th June, 2022, by the PDP, on the grounds of impersonation.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, Chief Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity, AnyiChuks GrassRoot Organization, added that “the Court upheld the authentic PDP primaries conducted on 28th and 29th of May, 2022, which produced Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi and other candidates elected during the primaries.”

According to him: “With this development, it means that Sen. Ogba and his fellow travelers have no genuine reason to jubilate as they reportedly did on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022. We have gone beyond the stage of mundane/empty propaganda and orchestrated falsehood tailored to deceive the people on the streets.”

Onyike said: “I warmly welcome you all to this Press briefing. The essence of this meeting is to clear the air on the two important Court Judgements made on Tuesday, the 19th of July, 2022, namely: the Court of Appeal, Abuja and the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

“Following these two Judgements, it has become more imperative that we inform the general public and our teeming supporters about the true situation of things regarding the two Court Judgements. It is equally important we make it abundantly clear that Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi remains the authentic Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) in Ebonyi State. This is contrary to the fake news being spread by mischief makers and hired foot-soldiers of falsehood and deceit.

“First of all, let me draw your attention to the summary of the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja delivered on 19th July, 2022. The Appeal Court remitted the appeal filed by Sen. Obinna Ogba to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to re-assign the matter to another Judge of the Federal High Court for re-trial.

“On the other hand, the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, passed another judgement on a related issue. The FHC nullified the Governorship, Senate, House of Reps and House of Assembly Primaries held on the 4th and 5th of June, 2022 which purportedly produced Sen. Ogba and others as PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi state.

“The Court declared the exercise as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void. The Court held that Sen. Ogba and other PDP aspirants in his line up made use of fake delegates during the primaries as 90% of the authentic delegates had boycotted the primaries held on the 4th and 5th June, 2022.

“Moreover, it was equally held that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) did not mornitor the primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

“Logically therefore, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi having been validly elected as the PDP Governorship Candidate during the lawfully conducted primaries of 28th and 29th May, 2022, remains the only legally recognised torchbearer of the PDP in Ebonyi state. And his name remains in the INEC portal even as we speak.

“The public should be reminded that anybody who parades himself as the PDP Guber candidate in Ebonyi state or any other candidate for that matter would be seen and perceived as an impostor, meddlesome interloper and a political miscreant and may be liable for criminal contempt of court.”