By Steve Oko

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, has insisted that the immediate-past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah, remains the authentic candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

Ohajuruka who was flanked by a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sunday Imo; Acting factional Chairman of the party, Chief Goldie Nwagbara; the Secretary, Perfect Okorie; other factional State Working Committee members; and Council Chairmen of the party, during a press conference in Umuahia, said that any other person laying claims to the ticket “is an impostor”.

The former Acting Governor of Abia State who said he was among the few APC chieftains that signed the document that gave birth to APC, explained that Ogah emerged through direct primaries as directed by the National leadership of the party.

Ohajuruka said there was no time Abia APC conducted any congress to elect ad-hoc delegates to vote at the governorship primaries, wondering who participated in the primaries.

The former Speaker vowed that no one man would be allowed to hijack Abia APC, insisting that anybody other than Ogah laying claims to be governorship ticket is fake.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary, dismised the reconciliation at Ikwuano between the two factions as ” a charade and an exercise in futility”.

He said that the authentic leadership of the party was not involved in the exercise, saying that “the purported reconciliation was of no moment”.

” The purported Ntalakwu declaration was a mere ruse and a sham. Abia APC was not involved.”

Okorie said they were not shifting grounds on their choice of flag bearer who was a product of direct primaries.

He urged members of the public to disregard anybody other than Ogah, claiming to be APC governorship candidate.

The Secretary reeled out some of the APC chieftains on their side including, according to her, Prince Benjamin Apugo; Senator Nkechi Nwogu; Dr. Ejike Orji, among others.