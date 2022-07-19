Decongested Bida Road, Onitsha, leading to Onitsha Main Market.

Nwangele Bridge, leading to Onitsha Main Market through Haruna Street.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Following the directive given to them by Governor Chukwuma Soludo at Women development Center Awka during their meet with him and to avoid the experience of Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, who Church building security house was knocked down by government taskforce, market unions under the Onitsha South Shop Owner Trader Association of Nigeria, OSSOTAN, yesterday embarked on the decongestion of illegal structure along the streets and roads in their markets.

The President General of OSSOTAN, who led leaders of the traders including the Chairman Haruna Street Traders Association Onitsha, Chief Emmanuel Idoko, Chairman Bids Road Traders Association Onitsha,

Chief Chima Esionye, Chairman Soloto Road Traders Association Onitsha, Hon Emeka Mbachu, and his Secretary, Mazi Uche Izuogu, and Chairman Kano Street Traders Association Onitsha, Chief Nonso Ihejiahwa succeeded in dismantling all the illegal structures on the roads and water drainages that have for many years defied successive government from dismantling.

Speaking separately the visibly happy leaders of the markets expressed happiness for the easy vehicular movements into and exit of their markets, saying that for the first time in over twenty years vehicles could pass through the roads to their markets without struggling for space to pass with the traders who took over the roads.

The traders who took turns to speak on the exercise, including Chief Idoko, Esionye, Ihejiahwa, Hon. Mbachu and Mazi Izuogu, said that after their meeting with Governor Soludo in Awka, the saw the need for the decongestion and formed a joint taskforce, named Sokoto road, Haruna, Nida and Kano Street Traders Association Joint Task Force on decongestion of roads, under OSS