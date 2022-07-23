Former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh has refused to predict the outcome of the forthcoming world heavyweight rematch between challenger Anthony Joshua and the IBF, WBA and WBO champion, Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Saudi Arabia.

While speaking on the big rematch, Oboh who was also the WBA Intercontinental Light heavyweight champion thinks Usyk, the champion may not be in the best frame of mind for the title defence because of the Russian-Ukraine war.

“He may not be emotionally sound for this fight because of the situation in his country. But if Usyk can programme himself and remain 100% focused, the victory might be much easier for him than the last time because in most rematch in boxing history the first ends winning the second time because of confidence factor

However, the former Anglo-Nigerian pugilist believes, Anthony Joshua, with all his attributes is a better boxer than the champion. “History is on his side,” Oboh recalled. “We have seen former champions reclaiming their titles in previous rematches. Lennox Lewis did it several times and even Joshua himself regained his title against Andy Ruiz Jnr. He proved the old British mindset: never to be comfortable when you’re behind because you can never be honored as a last man or a loser in England.”

Oboh, now a cleric said, “I do not want to be controlled by emotions since I’m British and of Nigerian descent like Joshua, if Joshua was at his best I believe Usyk would not have beaten him the way he did. Secondly, if Joshua can recover himself and reduce the amount of distractions he gets involved in, I think he will prevail easily but the question is, will Joshua recover himself like the old Rocky 3 movie by Sylvester Stallone?”

“My advice to Joshua is that he should watch the old Rocky 3 movie, where Sylvester stallion played the role of a boxer called Rocky Balboa from a very humble background. He became very famous and rich as Joshua. In the movie he lost it, but he had to recover after an advice from a colleague by taking him back to memory lane. To recover that extra boxer’s killer instincts to prevail. That’s what Joshua really need to recover himself and that eye of a tiger which is the king of the fight.