Kofoworola Onanuga is the Chief Operationa Officer at Obiwezy.com, an e-commerce and IT company based in Lagos. In this chat, Onanuga bares her on the activities of the company. Excerpt

Can you relay to us your experience as the Operations & Process Officer at Obiwezy?

Operational planning, budget creation and allocation, data interpretation, conflict management, process alignment, draft or coordinate drafting of internal documents.

What has your biggest challenge been?

Automated process migration or system migration in other words.

As a computer science graduate as well as a program analyst, what are your contributions to Obiwezy?

Continuous Website development, human resources management system (HRMS) implementation, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) deployment.

What strategies have you put into use to make the company stand out from its competitors?

Constantly standing out in choice of staff, softwares, application programming interface (API) and services.

With your experience in what you do, what is your greatest lesson?

I have learnt over the years that one cannot afford to be discouraged, regardless of what is going on around you. You must remember the goal and stay focused.

How is running a business like yours in the Nigerian environment like?

Hostile. It is like everything is out to milk you, from one agency to one parastatal, to local government, to even with the market owners, among others. Not to mention customers’ carelessness as a result of their own ignorance and they won’t apply the same energy to apologize or retract their statement.

What policies should be put in place by the government to ease the business of what you do?I don’t think it’s about policies really. There should be more straightforward and plain approaches to fees, fines, charges and a clearer path to its usage, we can start from there.

How is Obiwezy contributing to the growth of the E-Commerce and IT sector?

We are building trust and reliability in our capacity.

What are the trends in the sectors where you are a key player?

Swaps, buybacks and trade-ins. These are what we are seeing in the IT and e-co