The super talented and multi versatile entrepreneur who is chairman of Cubana group expressed his commitment to fund ideas that will lead to development of an Afro-centric mobile telephone device that will be wholly owned by Africans and launched on the Cubana brand platform, all entirely funded by his enterprise and focused on creating new jobs while empowering young Africans across the world.

Interested Africans in tech space are to send their ideas to [email protected]

The wining ideas and designs will be integrated and developed into a brand that will be commercialized across Africa and around the world and with proponents of the wining idea fully part of the ownership structure of the new company