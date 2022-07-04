.

Obi spoke as his running mate, Dr Doyin Okupe, picked holes in a publication by one AG Mahmoud, who accused the LP Presidential candidate of insolence and hatred of Nigerians of Northern extraction.

Arguing that most Nigerians see Obi as the only one among the four leading presidential candidates that is best suited to bring Nigeria out of her numerous present challenges, Okupe said Nigerians have wronged one another and it is time to make sacrifices to save the country.

According to him, Mahmoud’s entire write up “is a well written ‘treatise’ aimed at damaging the growing national acceptance of Peter Obi and incense the electorate of the North against his candidacy.”

He said: “The teaming youths who increasingly support Peter Obi are moved with the passion to rescue their lives and reset the country for greater, brighter and a better future which presently is being threatened by the very sentiments being propagated by AG Mahmoud. In this season and times, most Nigerians, enemies or foes alike, of Peter obi, are united in the belief that he is the only one of the four leading candidates that is best suited to bring Nigeria out of its numerous present predicaments and challenges.

“I will admonish well meaning Nigerians, for the sake of a better and greater future that a Peter Obi’s leadership guarantees to exercise greatest restraints in the type of negative sentiments we bring up just to score political goals. Nigeria is on divine wisdom through Peter Obi, to recover its lost glory and be great again.”