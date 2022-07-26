The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has once again, appreciated him numerous supporters across the nation, saying that the journey to rescuing the country will be difficult without them, while notifying the public of the various acts of impersonation against him on the internet.

In a Statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Obi stated that, of all the social media platforms, he only operates on Twitter at the moment. He said that his Twitter handle remains @PeterObi and tweets from him are marked PO.

Obi explained that the disclosure was imperative to avoid usually dubious characters or the opposition trying to mischievously or criminally exploiting the name to other uses. He enjoined all his supporters, and indeed Nigerians, to be wary of any social media account showing his name and pictures as not authentically his.

“The OBIdients and Mr Obi’s other numerous supporters, and indeed, Nigerians in general, are enjoined to be wary of any such unauthoirized social media accounts, specifically on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, which have been opened and are operated in his name

“While I understand the zeal, enthusiam and passion of those operating these accounts, I wish to state categorically, that I did not create nor authorise anyone to create and manage such accounts on my behalf,” part of the Statement read.

“In due time, “The Obidient Movement”, will open up more communications channels with which we can interact with all Obidients, as we march to take back our nation and reposition it on the path of progress,” he concluded.