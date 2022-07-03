By Kennedy Mbele

The Managing Director, Suru Group, Mr. Edward Akinlade, has called on Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, to obey a court order on Best Western Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

He noted that AMCON’s decision to sell the property on account of alleged indebtedness was a violation of the decision of a Federal High Court in suit

FHC/L/CS/450/11, which dismissed its claims of indebtedness in a loan obtained from defunct Oceanic Bank.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Akinlade said AMCON has also filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in suit no: CA/L/630/18, which is still pending.

The hotel was taken over by AMCON in 2018 on the ground of the indebtedness of its owner.

But Akinlade said the matter is currently before the Supreme Court. He added that he expected AMCON to respect the court or even inform him in writing when taking any action on the property.

According to a Supreme Court document, titled, APPEAL/SC/NO/ 1098/19, dated May 19, 2022, the legal firm of Layi Babatunde, (SAN) and Co, initiated an appeal against AMCON on behalf of Suru Worldwide Nigeria Limited.

Akinlade, however, said irrespective of the pending appeal, AMCON had gone ahead to renovate the property to give it to new management.

According to him, “I got a notice from Lagos state government stating that the Ikeja property has been sealed. I was called by the Lagos State government asking why I removed the seal placed on the property against their order, and I told them I am not aware.

“The Sanwo Olu-led government went ahead and re-sealed the property, but AMCON moved to remove the seal again. As you can see, there are armed men on the premises while renovation is ongoing.

“This is a property that is under litigation at the Supreme Court . How can you renovate a property that is under legal assessment and is currently in favour of Suru Group? This is by law contempt of the court.

“We are particularly dissatisfied with the blatant disregard of the rule of law being displayed by a highly revered agency such as AMCON, and Ahmed Kuru being a mechanism in the temple of justice that ought to respect and uphold the tenets of law rather than disrespect the court.

“It started in 2010 when we were banking with Oceanic bank. N13billion fund was canceled after we had drawn N10billion. About this time, we had already bought our properties in GRA, Opebi and Best Western. We were servicing our loan until our performing loan was sold to AMCON, which was not supposed to buy servicing loan.

“So we sued the bank for selling our loan, and this case is still at the Federal High Court

“AMCON counterclaimed our case and said we owed 26 million naira. It was later discovered that our loan was sold to AMCON for 8.3 billion naira, without notifying us.

“You may wish to recall the subsisting judgment in Appeal No: CA/L/88/18; Suru Worldwide Venture Nigeria Limited & ANOR V. AMCON & 4 ORS, wherein the Court of Appeal allowed our appeal and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria rendered in AMCON’s favour in suit no: FHC/L/CS/1059/16.

“AMCON is also not oblivious of the decision of the Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/L/CS/450/11: Between Suru Worldwide Venture Nigeria Limited V. Ecobank PLC & AMCON, wherein the honourable court dismissed AMCON’s claims of our alleged indebtedness. AMCON has also appealed to the Court of Appeal in Appeal no: CA/L/630/18, which is still pending”.

“We want it to be on record that we have never taken AMCON to court, this is because we believe we have no business with AMCON, but the bank that sold our active loan to the agency.

“As we speak, all the cases we had and won, were filed by AMCON and the three different suits were all won by Suru Group. AMCON has currently exalted the matter before the Supreme Court.

“So, when AMCON wrote the letter on September 2, 2020, stating that our Ikeja GRA property has been sold, we wonder under what power it had to sell a property that has been sealed by the court.”

Akinlade, however, called on the management of AMCON to obey the court order, saying that its action had grounded the hotel and asked it to evacuate policemen deployed to the premises.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that Akinlade had petitioned the National Assembly, NAS, on the matter.

The case is currently before the House of Represen­tatives Committee on Public Petitions.

“Twice, the House Com­mittee has invited us. Twice, AMCON has failed to appear, offering one form of excuse or another. However, I know that it is an attempt to frustrate the hearing but I will not give up.’’