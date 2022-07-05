.

By Bose Adelaja

The Group Managing Director, Temple Group Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo, has sought cooperation of Nigerians particularly motorists over computerised inspection of vehicles in Nigeria.

He was speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, in respect of the award conferred on him as, ” the best road transport technology provider of the year”, by the Nigeria Transport Commissioners’ Forum.

The award took place at the just concluded maiden edition of the National Transport Technology Conference & Exhibition Gala/awards night, which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Corp Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, presented the plaque on behalf of the transport technology.

Obayendo who was excited at this, enjoined motorists seized the ocassion to embrace the computerised vehicle inspections, which has been proven to deliver accurate roadworthiness status of vehicles, thereby reducing carnages and improving the safety of motorists and other road users.

He thanked the organisers of the Conference for pooling the Federal Ministry of Transportation and its parastatals as well as experts in transport technology and modal transportation within and outside the country together to analyze and brainstorm on topical issues concerning the present and future of the Transport industry in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director said, “I must commend the Lagos state government, the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, the Transportation Commissioners and all transport stakeholders for their commitment to improvements in the Transportation sector.

“The time is ripe to embrace intelligent transport as captured by the theme of the event; ‘Multimodality and Interconnectivity: Achieving a Greener Transport Systems in Nigeria’.”

Obayendo who doubles as the Managing Director Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) said, “I will request all motorists and road users to avert road mishaps by going for regular computerised vehicle inspection to prevent accidents by decreasing the number of defective vehicles on the roads.

“For some decades now, such periodic vehicle Inspection is a standing legislation in many countries worldwide and Nigeria must not be left behind. I am grateful to a mentor like Dr. Boboye and his Corp for their support over the years.”

The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service began in Abuja as The Abuja Computerised Vehicle Testing Centre and is now operational in over 28 states in the country including Lagos, Ondo, Kano and Rivers State.