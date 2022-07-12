.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Former Commissioner for Energy and Director of Obaseki Campaign Organisation in Akoko-Edo LGA during the 2020 governorship election, Akin Agbaje, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he pledged to support the party to win elections in 2023.

He and his supporters where received in Igarra by former National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, who said the Edo State government had received N16 billion from the Federal Government because of the federal roads that his administration constructed.

He said such money ought to be used to construct more roads for the people.

Agbaje said he sees his return “and that of many others, who are with him as coming back home to roost and we will join hands with other leaders to comb Akoko Edo for victory in next year’s general election.”

Receiving the defectors, Oshiomhole, said: “We have got to a point that all Nigerian leaders that are in politics and in business must recognise that we must build and rebuild a country worthy for all. It is very dangerous to be the only man who can feed in your community and it is more dangerous for a country where only few look unto tomorrow with hope.

“We aren’t relying on what statisticians tell us, if they say our economy is growing at 20 percent per week, we must ask the question: are the pieces of meat on our table increasing by 20 per cent every month? If it isn’t, something is wrong.

“At this age, I have a duty to my country to identify with others to rebuild the ladder, which made it possible for me as the son of a farmer in a village that was not on the map to go to school without fees and grow to become the governor of this state.

“Parliament isn’t about buying two motorbikes called constituency projects, give to two youths out of about 4,000 youths. It isn’t about buying small 20 grinding machines to give to about 20,000 women.

“In the Senate, we must ensure that in making appropriation, we do it for the benefits of the people. If we make that road that crosses Akoko-Edo that I built when I was a governor and many others too which of course I am aware that the FG has refunded the money to my successor worth about N16billion, such can be further used to build more roads for our people.”