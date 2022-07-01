Governor Godwin Obaseki

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo state and Chairman Pacesetters Group of School, Ken Imansuagbon has described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a man with a purposeful agenda for the people of the state.

Imansuangbon popularly known as the ‘Riceman’ said this in a statement to congratulate Governor Obaseki on his 65th birthday

He said, ” On behalf of my family and the teaming people of Edo State, I heartily felicitate with the passionate, brilliant and ever performing Governor of Edo, His Excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his 65th Birthday.

“I join millions of Edo people all over the world to celebrate a great man with a purposeful agenda for the people of Edo State and Nigeria.

” Your unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Edo State has engendered the peace and progress of our people.

” While wishing you a happy anniversary, may God Almighty continue to grant you good health and more wisdom as you pilot the affairs of Edo State into a greater future”.