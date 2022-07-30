.

Esther Onyegbula

Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Oba ( Dr) Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Abdul-Akeem Oyebo(arpa), Ademoyebo 111, has spoken on controversies surrounding the heir apparent to the throne and argument over who among his children is the eldest.

Controversies on who is the eldest among the children of the revered and widely traveled monarch and the heir apparent came up following a report in a gossip magazine and had gone viral on social media.

The report claimed that Hassanat Omokehinde Amoke Oyebo (Beere) was born to the monarch by his third wife, Olori Adetokunbo Risikat Oyebo (Nee Dosunmu) is the eldest.

Reacting to the report, Oba Adeoriyomi faulted the publication and carpeted the magazine for distorting facts and attempting to cause division within the royal family.

According to him, the eldest and heir to the throne is Aremo Abdul-Rasaq Adediran Shangosanya Oyebo born to him by his second wife, Olori Odunola Shakirat Oyebo (Nee Afonja).

While speaking at his palace in Egbin on the issue during the presentation of gifts to the pupils of Egbin Kingdom Nursery and Primary School, Oba Oyebo said the clarification became necessary following several calls he has received from concerned individuals who expressed worries about the negative implications the false report could have on the throne, and the need to set the record straight for future purposes.

The monarch expressed displeasure at the writer of the earlier report for failure to establish the truth and facts before publishing and described such a report as unprofessional and capable of destroying the unity that has existed in the royal family.

Oba Adeoriyomi was born into the popular Oyebo Royal family of Egbin, Ijede and Ikorodu, to Late Prince Abdul Rasaq Adebowale Babatunde Oyebo, a merchant and producer of under-wares in the 60’s and later a building merchant popularly called Baba Oni cement (Cement dealer) and Late Princess Kehinde Amoke Oyebo (nee Opeifa), Osolo of Ilogbo Otta and Awujuku (Fowotade) Onikosi Royal family.

He started his early life by living with his grandfather, Alh. Omo Oba Fasasi Odutola Oyebo (Baba Orere or Baba ‘Lebe) at Ijede, and started his Primary education in Ijede. While in Primary School, he also enrolled and graduated from the famous Orisumbare Islamic School, Ijede in 1973.

After his primary education, the young prince was taken to Otta, Ogun State, his maternal grandparent’s home, to further his education in both western and Islamic education at Ansar-ul-deen Grammar School, and Late Alfa Oloungbebe Islamic School both in Otta.

While there, given his flair for wisdom and a better understanding of humanity, he understudied traditional herbal and spiritual practices from his maternal uncles, Chief Karimu Alamu Opeoluwa (Karimu Panti or Baba Osi) and Chief Alani Kasumu, the then Oluwo Ile nla (Iledi Ogboni) Otta in Ogun State.

Oba Oyebo went into trading in clothing materials after secondary education, a business he understudied from his mother. He was in this business for over seven years before going back to further his education at Yaba College of Technology where he obtained OND and later HND certificates in General Arts and Graphic Design respectively.

He later proceeded to Glasgow Institute of Art, Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom for a post-graduate diploma in Applied Arts, after the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and later got a Master’s degree in industrial Product design

He enrolled for a second degree in Industrial Product Design in 2004. The same year, he qualified and was inducted as an Associate Registered Practitioner of Advertising (arpa), and became a professional member of Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Oba Oyebo is a successful entrepreneur and owns several successful business establishments ranging from a printing press to construction companies, which he runs with his Chinese partners, the food and beverages industry, advertising and marketing companies.

He is also a major business partner with the federal government of Nigeria and several financial institutions.

Recently, Oba Oyebo established a new Alternative Power Company in partnership with his Chinese nationals, representing a solar power company in Germany and China in the entire continent of Africa.

In 2021, he established a tuition-free public primary school for the benefit of the community where pupils are given free uniforms, textbooks, writing books, school bags and sandals, and one free meal every day. He also pays teachers’ salaries. In sport, Oba Oyebo owns a football club, Obateru F.C where young talent is discovered

