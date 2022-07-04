Oba Lurge

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, George Olufemi Anthony, known professionally as Oba Lurge, is set to drop under the stables of Universal and has pronounced possible collaboration with American Hiphop legend Jadakiss on the way.

Oba Lurge who started recording music at the age of 16 is currently one of the most promising Nigerian musical artists from Lagos.

The Uncle London crooner disclosed that he has been working on his 4th EP.

His words: “I already have music recorded with Iyanya, Duncan Mighty and Joeboy but other than one with Iyanya’s additional vocals I don’t think any of these records would make the Ep cos I wasn’t really rapping on those songs and I’d definitely want them on bigger projects, Son Of George is a Eulogy for my father the greatest man alive who just clocked 70 and I’m just trying to let the world know that I can really rap, and make a statement with it, Afrobeats is one of the biggest genre’s in the world right now, I love it and I can make really sick afrobeats songs but I feel like rap is what I really love and want to be known for.

“A while ago I had a listening session with Slimcase and after listening to some of my music he said you rap, you’ve got songs with some of Afrobeats biggest artistes how come you don’t have any song with our rappers then I smileded and told him I had either approached rappers like Mode 9, Mi Abaga, Ice Prince, Ycee, Erigga and Blaqbonez or their management for collaborations and of course none of it worked out where as every colleague on the Afrobeats side of the industry didn’t have a second thought but to work with me after a first listen.

“I had a chat with Nigerian rap icon Mode 9 the other day and I was explaining to the Og how much the Nigerian rap scene needed more love and co signs to further develop but he kept on saying when he started out he wasn’t going about looking for cosigns lol of course I respect his views and I’ll forever be a fan.

“Nigerians keep saying the rap culture in Nigeria is dead because we don’t have a lot of things in place and I feel like we can start making a difference with inventions like Hiphop podcasts, radio and tv shows dedicated to the culture, and rappers keeping their egos aside and realizing the whole movement is bigger than each and everyone of us.The rapper says and he hopes to see Nigerian Hiphop grow to be as big as afrobeats is right now.”