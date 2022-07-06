The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, has described as shocking, the sudden death of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, saying the deceased’s footprints in the oil industry would remain indelible.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu stated that Barkindo’s exemplary qualities in humility, resilience and mentorship were worthy of emulation.

Tinubu recalled that few hours before his sudden death, Barkindo and him chatted and discussed topical issues at the ongoing Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.

His words, “There is a thin line that separates life from death, but once it’s crossed, it becomes as large as an ocean, and so treacherous that it’s impossible to cross back. When Federico Chini made this deathless quote not many were aware of its depth until now.

“We had many conversations and discussions together yesterday but this wasn’t one of them. The most profound reminder of the fragility of life is death.

“You were a good man who lived a great life. Your mentorship, humility, and resilience were exemplary. I still can’t believe the news, but Allah knows best. Till we meet again my good friend.”

Barkindo, was among other top and eminent personalities that delivered speeches at the ongoing 21st Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja. His speech earned him a standing ovation.

Unfortunately, the technocrat died of heart attack last night after being honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

A former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Barkindo was appointed OPEC Secretary-General in 2016. He was the fourth Nigerian to hold that position.

He was GMD of the NNPC between 2009 and 2010.

He died at the age of 63.