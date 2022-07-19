The president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa has cautioned his members against any action that could tarnish the image of the union.

The NURTW president who was speaking on the performance of his members during the just concluded Ekiti and Osun governorship elections warned that the union would not hesitate to severely punish any member who engages in activities that tarnishes the image of the organization.

He commended his members for “ their commitment and stewardship towards the success recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the just concluded governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States.

Disclosing that members of the union provided logistics and transportation services to INEC during the elections, the NURTW boss promised that the organization will continue to collaborate with INEC during elections to ease logistics and transportation problem, especially the forthcoming 2023 general elections across the country.