The National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NUMBAT), has congratulated Sen. Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno state on his appointment and unveiling as the APC Vice Presidential Candidate (VP) for the forthcoming presidential election.

The group, in a statement signed by the Director General, Hon. Engr. Bamidele Faparusi on behalf of the advisory board, management and members of NUMBAT, said Shettima’s “emergence is purely the “handiwork of God.”

NUMBAT’s congratulatory message is coming on the heels of Shettima’s unveiling as running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, at Abuja.

Hon. Faparusi said, “On behalf of the advisory board, management and members of NUMBAT, I write to congratulate Governor Kashim Shettima, Alhaji Bola Tinubu and the APC family on the successful emergence of Governor Kashim Shetima as the running mate to Alhaji Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

“The emergence of Governor Shetima is purely the handiwork of God. While he was the governor of Bornu State, he was dedicated, committed and loyal to our great party, APC.

“Governor Shettima is a good combination to bring about the anticipated change that our nation desires at this time of her life. He is a seasoned and tested professional in both public and private sectors. His emergence will also complement the one united Nigeria posture of Alhaji Tinubu.

“The combination of Alhaji Tinubu and Governor Shettima for Nigeria will usher in developmental strides in all sectors. At the state our country is now, we require purposeful leadership, and this we can find in the combination of Tinubu/Shettima.

“They are detribalized Nigerians with large hearts and high level of religious tolerance. We are, therefore, confident that this combination will work together to restore the soul of the nation and fight to move the country forward.

“On behalf of NUMBAT family, I congratulate you, sir, on your well-deserved emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, APC.”

NUMBAT is an independent support group that is working with other patriotic citizens across religious and ethnic divide to mobilize Nigerians enmass to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023.

According to the group, Tinubu-Shettima ticket is the best at the moment to bring about the anticipated change that Nigeria desires at this time of her life and the best to promote national unity in diversity and national integration.