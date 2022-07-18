NUC gives full accreditation to 12 Legacy University courses

A cross section of students and staff listening to the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Leonard Nkameme, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ezekiel Iheonu.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has released the result of the full accreditation of the 12 courses offered by Legacy University, Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Details of the result released by NUC showed that all the 12 courses presently being offered by the university, have all been accredited by the universities regulatory body.

This was disclosed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the University, Chief Dr. Leonard Nkameme, during a Special Thanksgiving and Press Conference held in the University Ceremonial Parvellion, Okija.

The ceremony which was attended by over four thousands students of the institution, who danced and exchanged banters with each other for the successful accreditation of their courses, also had members of the management and staff of the institution, including the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Iheonu Ezekiel, Chairman of the Board of Management of the University, Sir Festus Onyima, Director of Academic Planning, Dr. Dickson, Dean of Students Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Ibe, in attendance.

Vividly excited Dr Nkameme, said that they are not only celebrating the successful accreditation of their courses, but equally celebrating the 2021 ranking of the University by NUC, saying that the five years old institution clinched third position in the ranking of Private Universities in Nigeria and 110 position out of the 234 Universities in Nigeria.

He said that Legacy University clinched 43 position in terms of competency, and scored 30% in terms of staff and students ratio, saying that while other University in their age limit are still operating at 30 to 40% level, they are operating at 100% because all their programmes are fully accredited.

“Our colleagues out there are doing a lot to survive, including running satellite centers, but we don’t have any of such centers. Next year a lot of new programmes will be introduced, including Law, Cyber Crime, we have finished every documentation on them, our Legacy Radio Station, has been approved and about to commence transmission.

“As you all know, University is about accreditation, that is what says the quality of a university, that is the only to show the world the class of a university, from setting up of this university to getting accreditation level, we have been operating on a set standard by NUC, while others in our level are operating between 30 to 40%, we are operating at 100%.

“On staff and students ratio, we scored 30% in the whole Nigeria, if you google it you will see what I telling you, so in think it calls for celebration, that is why we have gathered today to let the world know where we are and what we have been able to do, Legacy is where to be for students and parents.” Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof Iheonu, in his short speech said, “As a community based university, there are some cultures of the community which we want the students to embrace, like peace, love and hard work, if such cultures are lacking in Okija, we will not be here dancing and throwing banters with each other.”