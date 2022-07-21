In Africa, 1 in 10 young girls misses school on their periods due to a lack of sanitary pads or other issues around period poverty.

Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints, this can be caused by a wide range of life events that negatively impact a girl or woman’s ability to access sanitary products to manage a most intimate and regular occurrence in her life.

Underprivileged girls use products such as socks, random clothes, or tissue paper among other unsafe products; leaving them exposed to infections.

To this end, Nuban Beauty, one of Nigeria’s foremost makeup brands, has decided to fight against period poverty in Nigeria. For this year’s CSR, Nuban Beauty collaborated with Safety For Every Girl (a non-profit organization) to ensure that young girls in rural communities experience safe and dignified menstrual periods.

Nuban Beauty is set to launch a new line of products called the Ultra Collection on July 25, 2022. 50% of all proceeds from the sales of the Ultra products will be dedicated to the provision of reusable sanitary pads that will last for a minimum of 2 years.

Indeed, this awesome initiative is a step in the right direction. To partner in this cause, you can shop the Ultra Collection on www.nubanbeauty.com. Together, we can all end period poverty.