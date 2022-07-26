From left: Bridget Chibufue, Joyce Awoshika, Stella Ndekile, Anto Lecky, Aproko Doctor.

For their 2022 community outreach, Nuban Beauty has teamed up with Safety For Every Girl (SFEG), a non-profit organization focused on eliminating period poverty, in a fight to ensure access to sustainable sanitary pads for underprivileged girls.

About 40% of young girls in rural areas, use unsafe and unhygienic products during their menstrual periods. They have no access to clean sanitary pads and are constantly exposed to infections, dropping out of school, and several other vices.

Nuban Beauty is one of Nigeria’s foremost makeup beauty brands providing African women with high-quality makeup products, that give a flawless look. With their industry leadership and platform, Nuban Beauty is helping in the amplification of the work that Safety For Every Girl is doing.

The CEO & Founder of Nuban Beauty, Stella Ndekile has created a limited edition of makeup products called Ultra and pledged that 50% of all proceeds from the sales of the limited collection, will be channeled into the provision of reusable sanitary pads. Because of this partnership, a young girl in a rural area in Nigeria now has access to clean, safe, and hygienic sanitary products.

The new ULTRA Collection launched on July 25, 2022 and consists of 4 amazing products:

• ULTRA Eyeshadow & Blush Palette

• ULTRA Liquid Lipstick (16 shades)

• ULTRA Lip pencils (10 shades)

• ULTRA Brush Set

We are all excited about the launch of this Ultra Limited Collection. Indeed, when we all join forces together, we can end period poverty. These products can be bought at www.nubanbeauty.com