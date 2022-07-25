By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, weekend rejected the position of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, on the bill to amend the University Teaching Hospitals Act 2004, describing a statement credited to it as a “misrepresentation of fact to the general public”.

Making their position known in a statement jointly signed by the President of the Union, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, and General Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, the Union said since 1985, only medical and dental practitioners, whom the Decree 10 of 1985 referred to as medically qualified, have been on the exclusive list of appointment while other qualified health professionals have been shut out contrary to international best practices.

They said research shows that the success of hospitals does not depend on whether they are headed by medical doctors or not.

The statement reads: “Professional managers are just as good at running modern hospitals as any medical doctors or health professionals. In the United States, the management of hospitals is usually undertaken by an administrative board drawn from the different departments of the hospital, with an equal chance for every director to end up as the Chief Executive.

“The Union, therefore, advises MDCAN and other similar interests in the health sector opposed to this progressive bill to rise above sentiment and parochialism. They should rather align with the legislative process geared towards redressing the unfairness in the sector in line with international best practices. The only permanent phenomenon in life changes and the change in the health sector is now.



“NUAHP rejects in its entirety a recent media publication credited to the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) reacting to a ‘Bill for an Act to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN 2004’ sponsored by Honourable Bamidele Salami representing Ede North/Ede, South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State.

“The press release by the professional body was a misrepresentation of fact to the general public. It is not only misleading but unprofessional. A body of such professional status should have researched its information and come up with verifiable and empirical evidence of its claims especially drawing from a comparative analysis of country-by-country management of the public health care system.

“It is a known fact that international best practices in public health care management and administration are not restricted to a particular profession. This was the case before the promulgation of Decree 10 of 1985 now University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN 2004.

The Decree provided for the appointment of a Chief Medical Director (CMD) for Teaching Hospitals. Since 1985, only Medical and Dental Practitioners whom the Decree referred to as medically qualified have been on the exclusive list of appointments while other qualified health professionals have been shut out perpetually from the appointment contrary to international best practices.”