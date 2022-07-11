By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

No fewer than 34 persons have been trained and onboarded as Independent Monitors to ensure effective delivery and implementation of Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme in Cross River State.

Speaking at the training and onboarding exercise that took place on Monday at the conference room of Cross River Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare, Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Dr. Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions programmes.

Amongst the programmes include, the Job Creation Programme – NPOWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

The Minister represented by Mrs Itoro Duku, an official from FMHADMSD, explained that the Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the National Social Investment Programme in their communities, schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.

Her words: “The training and onboarding of Stream 2 Independent Monitors was flagged off on 9 June 2022, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and we are here to carry out the same programme.

“Stream 1 of this programme had 4452 Independent Monitors trained and enrolled across the country in February and March 2021 as monitors of NSIP.

“They were trained and onboarded by officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development working in close collaboration with State Focal Persons and NSIP officials.

“Additionally, the Ministry provided working tools in the form of tablets for them to carry out their monitoring activities on the field starting 1st June 2021.

“Monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP and the Ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely monitored. We have monitors in every local government where the NSIPs are being implemented.

“Using the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application, our Stream 1 monitors have been uploading their reports on a daily basis and this gives us good visibility into programme implementation at the various communities. The incoming Stream 2 IMs are expected to continue using the same platform to report their activities from the field.

“Today’s programme is very important and strategic as we train the additional men and women that will serve as Stream 2 monitors. They will be given the prerequisite training and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme,” she said .

Speaking further ,the minister said monitoring at the state requires that the Independent Monitors work in consonance with the state NSIP team, as their work cannot be done in a vacuum, warning that the Ministry would not tolerate any form of intimidation and harassment of beneficiaries by Monitors.

“All state NSIP officials are here today, and I ask you to work closely with them. No intimidation of beneficiaries by an Independent Monitor will be accepted by the Ministry. Any Independent Monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme.

“Be informed that we have officials of the EFCC and DSS working with us on this programme, and those found culpable will be handed over to relevant authorities.

“We are also working with Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society groups that will support you in your monitoring assignment.

I hereby ask that you listen attentively and use the resources and working tools to be provided to you judiciously”, she said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare, Mrs Blessing Egbara, represented by Barr. Sylvanus Inyang, in her opening remarks, welcomed all the participants to the training and onboarding exercise.

Mrs Egbara who also doubles as the State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme, noted that Cross River Government in an effort to ensure the successful implementation of the Programme, established the Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare to synergize with FMHADMSD.

She, therefore, charged the Independent Monitors to carry out their duties with due diligence so as to achieve the overall objectives of the National Social Investment Programme in the State.

Also present at the event were the State Programme Managers of various clusters of the NSIP.

At the conclusion of the training, the Independent Monitors were given letters of engagement and Alcatel branded tablet devices as their working tools.