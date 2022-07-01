The presidential flag bearer of the National Rescue Movement(NRM) for the 2023 election Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike has dismissed rumours getting the rounds in social media that its party had collapsed and merged with another party.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant made the clarification Friday in a press briefing while urging the general public to disregard the rumour.

He said: “This is to let the good people of NRM faithful as well as the general public know that our great party did not collapse it’s structure nor merge with any political party contrary to the rumours making rounds.

Read Also:

2023: Your time is not now, Dino Melaye counsels Peter Obi

“NRM remains resolute in it’s bid to rescue Nigeria hence the founders, presidential candidate, all candidates contesting under the platform of NRM are serious minded people.

He add that contrary to the press conference granted by the party’s national working committee, Mr Jikamshi Abubarkar Usman, the party was formed democratically.

“No door was shut against any ethnic group. Also the party primary was conducted in a free and fair process and was rated by independent observers as the best so far.

“We therefore wish to let all know that there was no other motive the party has other than to rescue Nigeria contrary to the views of Jikamshi who has been a member of the party since 2018 and just realize now that the party he claims to be a founding member has ulterior motive. A good partyman does not destroy his work just because things did not go according to his dictates.

“We wish also to use this medium to make it clear that the party is not shopping for any presidential candidate as that process has been concluded. We are asking the general public to discountance the views of Jikamshi Abubarkar as we wish him success in his endeavor to find a party that pleases him, he said.

Nwa-Anyajike emerged the NRM presidential candidate with a total vote of 180 votes.

He polled 180 out of the 240 accredited votes to defeat Prof Benedicta Egbo who polled 34 votes.

Senator Ibrahim Yinusa scored 10 votes while Dr Mandela scored only 2 votes.

Vanguard News Nigeria