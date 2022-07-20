By Fortune Eromosele

The national leadership of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, has debunked claims that its National Chairman, Amb. Isaac Udeh and Organizing Secretary, Mohammed Dirisu Isah are on suspension.

The party further dismissed every news platform report that the two respected members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC,have been suspended.

The NRM in a statement in Abuja signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Sola Afuye, said, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Rescue Movement(NRM) has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated by a section of the social media and other News media platforms suggesting that the National Chairman and National Organizing Secretary of our great Party, have been suspended in a purported meeting presided over by the former National Chairman, Senator Saidu Dansadau with some unidentified elements and disgruntled members of the Party.

“The action of Senator Dansadau is akin to a man who after selling a goat would still hold unto the rope.

“Senator Dansadau acted against the provisions the constitution of our great party without recourse to the doctrine of calling for an Emergency meeting under Article 8. Also, he lacks the powers to represent any organ of the party , under Article 7 section 7 which provides that ‘Board Members shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee of the Party, who shall present them to the National Convention for ratification and shall be drawn from the different parts of the country composed of seven members of national statutes, who shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee’.

“Its Imperative to make it clear to the public that the Amb.Isaac Udeh-led National Working Committee came on board March 30, 2022 and has not at any time carried out this function due to exigencies of the office as well as ongoing consultations to evaluate candidates submitted for such office. It is instructive and for the records that at no point has the newly elected National Executive Committee constituted a Board nor appointed any one as it’s Chairman.

“It is therefore ironical that such a man, who self appointed himself Chairman of the BoT and it’s members to call for a purported NEC meeting with rented crowd hired by Mazi Okwudili to suspend a duly elected Officers of the party under frivolous and unfounded allegations.

“The media and members of the public are advised to distant themselves from impostors parading themselves as party officials until further notice.”

On alleged forgery, the statement said, “It’s also important to make good use of this medium to set the record straight on the allegations of forgery, extortion among others against the two officers of the party by former Presidential Candidate, Mazi Nwa-Anyajike. The Man, Mazi Nwa-Anyajike that came up with this malicious allegations can never be trusted as his contradicting and inconsistency statements call for concern.

“In trying to display his falsehood tendencies, at a point he claimed before the Nigeria Police that he paid N14 million for Nomination and Expression of interest forms while the report in the news stated he paid the sum of N20 million into the party’s account. He paid only the sum of N5 million as against the N19 million approved by the party. It’s obvious that our party can not in anyway condole this human being with unstable mind.

“Mazi Nwa-Anyajike has displayed characteristics of a Political jobber over time. However, the Party will act in accordance with our constitutional provisions to deploy our internal mechanism to resolve the issues and move the party forward.

“The NWC therefore urges all members of our great Party, our teeming supporters, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as malicious and lacking in substance.”