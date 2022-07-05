.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Elder Sunday Oibe has been appointed as the new Secretary for the Northern chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) .

Elder Oibe was the Secretary, North west zone of CAN and was also the Spokesman of the Northern CAN.He took over from Rev. Sunday Ibrahim who had held the office in Acting capacity following the death of the substantive Secretary, Danladi Yerima over two years ago.

Whike performing the inauguration ceremony of the new Secretary of Northern CAN in Kaduna State Secretariat of CAN where the office of Northern Secretariat is located, the Chairman of Northern CAN who doubles as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam called for cooperation with the new Secretary.

According to Rev. Pam ,the decision to appoint Elder Oibe was taken at CAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting since the late Secretary was from the same bloc of ECWA/TEKAN with him.

He said it was agreed at NEC that the bloc should continue with the position of the Secretary.

“Following the death of Danladi Yerima who died as the secretary, a decision was taken at the NEC meeting that the ECWA/TEKAN bloc should take over the office of the Secretary.

*I am happy to announce that the Acting Secretary Sunday Ibrahim is handing over to Sunday Oibe. However, Sunday Ibrahim remains EXco member of Northern CAN as the treasurer.

“The Secretary is hardworking. He has contributed to the development and growth of CAN. Let’s pray for him for successful tenure of office”. Rev. Pam said.

While handling over, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim said, “I have been holding the office in acting capacity since the death of Danladi Yerima. It is therefore my honour and privilege to hand over to the new Secretary, Sunday Oibe”.

The newly inaugurated Secretary, Elder Sunday Oibe said, “I am humbled. It is a difficult assignment for me to do. But I have to do for God. Danladi Yerima’s death was painful to me because of our closeness. I am emotional because of calls I received from people that matters in CAN over this position. But because of God, I am ready to serve CAN. The grace of God will guide me to perform “