Nollywood mourns loss of 2 actresses within 24 hours

By Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS — The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into yet another mourning as the industry lost two of its vibrant actresses, Ada Ameh and Oluwasolamipe Onayiga, to the pangs of death within 24 hours.



While Ada Ameh reportedly died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, Onayiga, died, yesterday morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



Though the actresses came from two very different worlds and two very different schools of acting, both left behind a treasure of cinematic work and millions of grieving fans and colleagues.



Confirming the death of Ada Ameh, yesterday, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, described it as “an unfortunate incident.”



He revealed that the actress died at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.



Also, confirming the sad news to Vanguard yesterday, Chairman of Delta State chapter of AGN, Mr Emma Onyemeziem, said the news of Ada Ameh’s demise came to them as a rude shock.



“I’m shocked hearing the news of her demise. I have not been briefed properly on the circumstances surrounding her death. But I learnt that she died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday night,” Onyemeziem said.



It was gathered that the actress, who lost her daughter, Aladi Godgift, to the pangs of death in 2020, after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja suddenly collapsed at 11 pm, before being rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.



In her last post on Instagram on that black Sunday, Ameh wrote: “Happy new week fans. This trip for my friend’s elder sister is just an enjoyment!!!



“Thanks to my darling sister Phil. I enjoyed myself!! God bless my love. May your dreams come true in Jesus Christ’s name.”



Little did she know that she would not live to see the following day. Perhaps, Ameh’s demise has put to rest all the troubles beclouding her life in recent times.



After her only daughter’s death, the actress said that life had not remained the same.

Last month, Ameh opened up on an issue threatening her life and her mental health.

The actress best known for her role in the popular sitcom, “The Johnsons” had cried out in a short video shared on her Instagram page that the issue is gradually taking her life but she believed that she would not die and would get over it.



She also revealed that she was sued over her inability to deliver on a job.

The actress said in the viral video: “Everything is going to be fine, I have an issue right now and it’s taking my life. I no go die, we will get over it.



“I was given a job, I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues. Will people understand? They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay.”



According to Ameh, the company suied her for a staggering amount, which she seemed unable to afford.



However, when our reporter contacted her on the telephone, the Benue State-born actress said: “Everything was going to be all right.”

Ireti’s death

Like Ada Ameh, Oluwasolamipe Onayiga, who was best known for her role as Ireti in the iconic TV series, Fuji House of Commotion, also died yesterday morning.



It was gathered she died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where she was admitted for an undisclosed ailment.



Announcing her demise on his Facebook page, film critic, Dr Shaibu Husseini, wrote: “I have just been informed that the accomplished stage and screen actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts, Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘has’ passed on.



“Auntie Sola, who is best known for the role of Ireti a.k.a Catering Practical in the defunct television sitcom, ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully,’ reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”



An accomplished actress, she worked with the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, after her secondary education.



She attended the National Institute of Internal Auditors for two years before dropping out to study Theatre Arts at the University of Ife, OAU. She started as an amateur actress. Her first professional job was participating in The King Must Dance Naked by Fred Agbeyegbe.