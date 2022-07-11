Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed why she keeps everything about her relationship with husband private.

Recall that Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April, 2022.

However, in a post on her Instastory on Monday, the film star said she prefers a private relationship — as long as it is not done in the secret.

Dominic added it is “perfect” when people know “we are together” but don’t have any other information about what happens in her marriage.

“A relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us,” she wrote.

“There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect.”

In May, there were rumours that the union was in crisis over alleged infidelity involving Anosike.

Mildred Okwo, Dominic’s colleague and friend, however, debunked the allegations. She also wondered why people spread news they can be sued for.

“If they file a lawsuit against you now for defamation for spreading lies about people, you will call them wicked,” she had written.