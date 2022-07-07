The Department of State Services (DSS), Thursday, said that none of its personnel escaped from Kuje prison, in the aftermath of the attack on the facility on Tuesday night.

According to the spokesman of the organization, Mr. Peter Afunanya, the claime by a suspect, who was reportedly arrested, that he was an officer of the DSS was not true.

The said suspect was reportedly apprehended by Nigeria Correctional Service operatives near Kwali after a chase.

The man had claimed to be carrying out a special mission in the forest, when accosted by farmers, who earlier saw him, while he was escaping.

“The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode.

In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent,” Mr. Afunanya said.

Vanguard News Nigeria