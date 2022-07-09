By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Akwa lbom State has said that there was no incident of rape of any female corps member when thieves attacked them at their lodge in Uyo.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Ekwe, Chinyere NI, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The NYSC which was reacting to media reports, explained that interaction with the Corps members at the Lodge revealed that there was an attack on them by thieves who took their valuables including phones, Laptops and some cash but confirmed that No bodily harm was meted on them.

The statement reads in part: “In the said story making the rounds, it was alleged that Gunmen attacked, raped, robbed and dispossessed Corps members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

‘To put the unfortunate incident in proper perspective, the State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe in company of the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, visited the Corps members for an on the spot assessment.

“While there, it was confirmed that 21 Corps members occupy the said property. The interaction with the Corps members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1am this morning.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, Laptops and some cash. They confirmed that NO bodily harm was meted on them, and No Corps member was raped.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we passionately appeal to the social media operators, to exercise restraint and not trivialize such unfortunate incident as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps members in the state would be dangerously affected.

‘However, it is worthy of note that the State Commissioner of Police has assured the Corps members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend same to other Corps lodges.

“Accordingly, the State Coordinator in the State has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape. She therefore urges the Corps members in the State to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations”