By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Akwa lbom State and the state police command have denied reports that corps members serving in the state were raped when hoodlums invaded their residence in Atan Offot community in Uyo LGA of the state.

State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, who visited the victims in company of the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, for an on-the-spot assessment, denied that female corps members were raped by the marauders.

She said: “While there, it was confirmed that 21 corps members occupy the said property. The interaction with the corps members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves about 1 a.m.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, laptops and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no corps member was raped.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we appeal to the social media operators to exercise restraint and not trivialise such unfortunate incident as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps members in the state would be dangerously affected. “

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police has assured the corps members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits would soon be apprehended.

The Police Commissioner also detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend same to other corps lodges in the state in a bid to safeguard them.