By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Diran Odeyemi has said Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola did not help the PDP to win the July 16th 2022 Osun governorship election.

Odeyemi spoke in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Live on the post-mortem of the just-concluded Osun governorship election.

He said the PDP has no alliance with any political party or a faction of the APC.

“Maybe the reason why they thought Aregbesola helped us was because some of his commissioners decamped to our party, just like we sold liability to them and bought assets from APC so it was on both camps, there was no time the party met with the minister or anybody to say come and help us win election. We knew we were going to win,” he said.

Odeyemi stated that PDP won the election on a free and fair ground.

He described PDP’s a revenge by the people of Osun State against what APC did to PDP in 2018.

He said, “This is like a set of armed robbers, who rob you some of your properties, while they were sharing the goods one felt cheated and left the group and came back to tell us yes we actually robbed you of your victory but this around we apologize we are not going to participate.”

Odeyemi noted, “That was exactly what happened not that Aregbesola directly worked with us.”

He said, “They’ve been having their own internal crises just like we have our own, too.

There were lots of our members, a former Deputy Governor for that matter, a former senatorial Chairman for that matter, they decamped to APC.

“We didn’t cry because of that what we did was to restrategize. Here’s a Deputy Governorship candidate who could only win us 3,000 in the entire Ile-Ife and we reviewed the whole thing and said this man is not popular in Ile-Ife that we had to change him and because of that he decided to decamp and we told them what you are buying or the person that decamped to you is a liability.

“We will go to your camp and get asset and we got asset from them,” he added.

Asked what made certain of victory, he said, “If you have prepared very well for an exam you will be sure within yourself that you are going to pass that exam, let them bring any questions. That is exactly our case. We are sure of our strategy, the way we campaigned.”