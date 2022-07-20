By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The national leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has faulted the purported suspension of its Bauchi State Chairman, Malam Sani Shehu.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘’Sani Shehu remains NNPP chairman in Bauchi” on Wednesday.

In the statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, said those behind the Shehu’s suspension acted without the consent and approval of the Party’s Zonal Chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC) in a flagrant violation of NNPP’s Constitution.

He said, “The national leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Bauchi State Chairman, Malam Sani Shehu stating that he remains the authentic Chairman of the Party in the State.

“Shehu’s purported suspension by the North East Zonal Secretary, Babayo Liman on 13th July 2022, without the consent and approval of the Party’s Zonal Chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC) is a flagrant violation of NNPP’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, it is set aside, null and void, and of no effect. NNPP believes in due process,the rule of law and strict adherence to its Constitution registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Party warns its officials at all levels to desist from taking any action that will cause disaffection and division among members as we jointly strategize, mobilize Nigerians and move into the 2023 general election that will redefine the destiny of the nation and create a new Nigeria citizens desire and deserve.”