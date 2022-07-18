Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, has congratulated the entire Adeleke family over the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Ajadi, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the victory proved once again that power truly resides with the people.

He praised the youths of Osun for their resilience, vigilance, and conduct all through the election.

Ajadi who noted that politics must be played without bitterness, however, urged the Adeleke family to unite everyone including opponents for the success of the state.

He advised the governor-elect to digitalize the state and make technology available to the people especially the youths so everyone can tap into the unlimited opportunities made available by technology.

The NNPP chieftain also urged Adeleke to provide stable electricity in the state to attract more local and foreign investors to the state.

He said such development will make the Adeleke family be remembered forever.

Ajadi also urged popular Nigerian musician Davido to assist his uncle in the governance of the state.

He said: “To Davido, I know he has traveled to different countries and enjoyed how they were developed, I want him to support his uncle to develop Osun State.

“He was part of the EndSars movement and knows that the youths want a New Nigeria, I urge Davido to join hands with governor-elect to ensure Osun becomes the template for New Nigeria and a point of contact for the world.”