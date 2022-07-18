A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP,) from the Southwest, Mr Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated Bishop Isaac Idahosa on his emergence as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ajadi, who was also a strong contender for the office, gave the congratulation in a statement on Sunday, 17 July 2022, said what was uppermost was the party emerging victorious in next year’s elections

He said it was in the same spirit of the party first, that he earlier stepped down his presidential ambition for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.



Ajadi said, thought he desired to be the vice presidential candidate, but that God’s will had to be respected.

According to him, the bishop could not have been chosen if God had not willed it for this time, adding that he was optimistic in the same God fulfilling what He had ordained concerning him, Ajadi .