.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Elder statesman and Second Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has expressed his disappointment over those he identified as cabals surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, saying they do not allow him take rightful decisions in the management of the affairs of the country.

He said for instance, he was quite convinced that the letter he wrote to Buhari some time in November, last year, as the only surviving patriot who fought and secured Nigeria’s independence, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on political ground, might have been hidden away from him up till this moment, by the same cabals, which resulted in Buhari not yet hearkening to the voice of reasoning.

Speaking to Vanguard at his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state, Amechi recalled that when he led a delegation of Igbo elders to Buhari and requested him to release Kanu to the Igbo elders on political ground, as sureties, for a dialogue, shortly after his arrest, Buhari himself agreed and demanded that they should go and put the request in writing.

He said he was shocked and still remains shocked that after writing the letter and sending it across to Buhari for his perusal and immediate action, nothing has been heard about it till date, which suggested to him that the letter may have been hidden from him by the same cabals who may have sworn that Kanu must die in captivity.

He also recalled that shortly after Kanu’s arrest, he wrote an application to pay a visit to Buhari but the same cabals did not show him the application until some body met Buhari in Paris, France and asked him whether he saw the application and he said no but he immediately contacted him (Amechi) to come for the visit and after receiving him and other Igbo elders at the presidential villa and after listening to their presentation on the need to grant Kanu a political pardon, he became impressed and asked them to visit Kanu first in DSS custody before going home to put their request in writing which they did but to no avail.

He therefore urged Buhari to demand the letter from his aides, swallow pride, ignore the antics of the cabals and act on it appropriately since the Igbo elders, led by his humble self have assured him that Kanu’s release will not only douse tensions but also restore normalcy in the country, just as late President Umaru Musa Yar:’Adua handled the Niger/Delta issue and secured the country from further chaos during his regime.