Chimaroke Nnamani

Former Governorship Aspirant in the 2023 Election in Enugu State, Denge Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh has told youths criticizing Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on social media, that they should first get their acts rights before pointing ‘unfounded’ accusing fingers at the former Governor of Enugu State.

The Youths had recently attacked Nnamani on social media where the Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district promptly responded to the youths in a courteous language other than the abusive words with which he was attacked.

But Onoh said that the youths failed in doing a proper background check on the Senator before attacking him.

He cited himself as a good example of a youth-produced under Chimaroke Nnamani when he went to the Enugu State House of Assembly in 2003. Onoh said that Chimaroke Nnamani was himself a youth when he became Governor, had led the students’ body, as a younger person, and is still youthful at heart even at 62 years. He, therefore, urged the youths to employ restraint and be constructive even in their use of social media.

He cited other instances of youths who accomplished leadership through tints of hard work and perseverance including the publisher of Sahara Reporters Online media, Mr. Omoyele Sowere; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN); ex-Governor Donald Duke, whom he noted were all youths that understood the proper use of robust engagement to achieve successes.

Reacting to the Nnamani attack on social media, Onoh said: “Youths should set their priorities in order and not to transfer aggression and insult on everybody in the social media because they feel it’s the only place they can unleash unguarded aggression. They should understand that the foundation for growth in life is by acquiring knowledge and respect. What social media has done is that it has given people a different life that is devoid of reality and objectivity. Chimaroke Nnamani is actually a wake-up call for the younger generation to begin to act right. If one must show maturity, one must exhibit such maturity.

“What the youths should do is to benefit from the wealth of experience of people such as Chimaroke Nnamani and not to attack him with unguarded anger. What the youths should do is get their PVCs and vote for candidates of their choice. That would be a contribution to the growth of democracy and not sitting down to unleash attacks in social media.

“There is no perfect man on earth, but one should be able to acknowledge and respect some of the moderate achievements Chimaroke Nnamani has been able to make both in his private and public lives. It’s only a youth who is ready to learn that can learn such as in the footsteps of Sowore who as a young boy diligently supported MKO Abiola till Abiola’s end.

“Donald Duke was Cross Rivers state Governor in his 30s and I was actually one of the youngest legislators in Nigeria courtesy of Chimaroke Nnamani. I rose to become the House Chairman on Finance and Appropriation as well as a member of the House Committee on Health, a feat that the present Speaker of the state House has continued to use as a reference point on the indelible strides I left in the House. At that time in 2003, Chibuke Amaechi was Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly as a young man.

“I didn’t get my own advice from men by insulting them, nor did Festus Keyamo before he rose to the enviable position he occupies today. The young ones should understand that to earn respect, you must be able to show it, have different views and not insult in order to buttress your point. One’s failure is his or her inability to use common sense. These youths will grow to have their own children.

“The younger generation that calls themselves Gen Z has taken over the cyber plain without wisdom. The challenges we face as a nation do not require insulting the President or any other office holder. What we should rather do is come together as one. The younger ones now in the ages of 10 to 12 years are coming with their ownGen Z plus and I wonder if these present internet warriors would be comfortable if the same measure of disrespect is accorded to them at such time they will be in the positions of Chimaroke Nnamani (if they will ever get there).”

Onoh stated that Senator Nnamani has built a lot of people since his youthful age as governor up till now, noting that at that time Nnamani was in his own Gen Z peer group but did not lose his senses and didn’t use it to insult anyone. He said it was time for youths to learn basic skills other than imaginary life in space and mad chase for degrees without requisite skills.

“The Nigeria Youths should copy the like of Reno Omokori who is also a youth but engages intellectually, maturely, and factually with every sense of responsibility and humour. He takes his time to research before coming out with any statement. The youths should also be conscious that there are rules guiding the use of social media in which offensive posts could attract libels.

“In Cross River State, Donald Duke’s mark is still there in achievements made with the spirit of a youth who had focus. Our youths show discover their dreams, and pursue them so as to have peace of mind because aggression without direction generates frustration,” Onoh advised.