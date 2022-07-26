By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, today begins a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with striking university workers, the Plateau State government has warned its workers against taking part in the protest.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, said “The attention of the Plateau State Government is being drawn to the directive by the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, mobilizing State Chapters to join its planned protest in solidarity with the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, scheduled for Tuesday 26th July 2022.

“While the State Government is aware that workers have a right to air their grievances, the State however wishes to remind them that the ban on any form of procession under whatever guise is still in force in Plateau State.

“The State Government wishes to advise against the holding of the planned protest as it will be in contravention of the existing ban. The Government thereby advises that such decision contemplated by the State Chapter of the NLC be rescinded in the interest of peace and security of Plateau. This is more so that Government will not fold its arms and watch our hard-earned peace currently being enjoyed across the State jeopardized in an event that such solidarity protest is hijacked by hoodlums for pecuniary and other negative purposes.

“The office of the Head of Civil Service has been directed to therefore act appropriately and dialogue with Labour and its officials in the State. Similarly, the Executive Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed the security agencies to be on alert in an event of any eventuality and also ensure compliance with the relevant ban that prohibits such procession. Government enjoins all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal duties without any fear of molestation as the security of their lives and property is hereby guaranteed.”