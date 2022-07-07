Ayuba Wabba

In his submission on proffering solution to fuel crises, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has told the Federal Government to fix the nation’s refineries and get rid of subsidy payments.

He also advocated the participation of private investors in building refineries adding that importation of fuel poses threats to the country.

Wabba revealed these in a presentation made to the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating daily PMS consumption in the country.

The Labour leader: “We do believe that even if there is subsidy, it cannot be at the level quoted by authorities in the sector. In our document on the oil sector, we have outlined conditions precedent for removing subsidies, if any, including fixing the refineries, creating conditions for private sector participation in the building of refineries, even if they are modular.

“Sadly, we are not aware if any of the terms and conditions we have recommended have been met, several years after. We are nonetheless conscious of the fact that the continuous opaque importation of PMS holds clear and present danger to the country.

“On the other hand, the transparent operation of the importation of PMS has two major advantages. The first advantage is that, knowing the exact volume of PMS the country needs and publicising it will deter further falsification of imports, hopefully.”