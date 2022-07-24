By Adesina Wahab

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will on Monday meet with leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and others to put finishing touches to the planned solidarity rally the Congress is organising in support of the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.

Our correspondent gathered on Sunday that the meeting is to agree on the format the rally will take and where those involved would converge to take off on the said dates.

An ASUU branch chairman told our correspondent in confidence on Sunday that the NLC would go ahead with the rally and that his union members would get the directive on what to do after the meeting.

Recall that the NLC decided on the solidarity rally after efforts to resolve the over five-month-old strike by ASUU failed to yield any positive result.

The solidarity rally is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week and some affiliates of the Congress have signified intention to be part of it.