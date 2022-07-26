Protesters during Oyo state NLC rally

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

As a two-day solidarity rally of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in support of ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, commences this morning, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs and all tactical commanders to personally lead confidence building patrols around the length and breadth of the state.

He, therefore, allayed the fear of the residents to go on their normal daily routines, assuring them of adequate security of lives and property.

Recall that ASUU began a four-week warning strike on February 14, 2022 to press for its demands on the revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution, UTAS, promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system, IPPIS, payments which were neglected after meetings with Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Recall also that today’s rally, according to NLC, is to compel the Federal Government to resolve all the lingering issues to re-open public universities for academic activities.

Williams, in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police, SP, however, said the command’s security architecture had been rejigged to comprehensively cater for all and sundry.

According to the statement: “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has deployed strategic operational, tactical and intelligence measures to ensure a peaceful outing ahead of the Tuesday- 26/07/2022 proposed Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, procession in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

“Consequent upon the above, the command’s security architecture has been rejigged to comprehensively cater to all and sundry bearing in mind its statutory mandate of protecting of lives and property of the good people of the state in line with Standard Operational practices hinged on the Constitution and any other relevant laws and statutes.

“To these effect, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and all tactical commanders to personally lead confidence building Patrols around the length and breadth of the state to include but not limited to critical infrastructures, media houses, religious centers, recreational centers and other public spaces with a view to maintaining law and order.

“The citizens are assured of the command’s readiness to tackle any threat, existing or emerging during the course of the proposed procession thus ensuring it is not hijacked by unscrupulous and mischievous elements.” The statement stressed.

Williams, however, urged the parents, guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence to advise their children, wards and proteges against being used to scuttle the relative tranquility status enjoyed in the state.

“The good people of the state are enjoined to be unrelenting with providing timely and credible information capable of nipping crime in the bud at all times, please.” He advised.